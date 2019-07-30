The Pierce County medical examiner said the 16-year-old driver who was killed in an early morning crash in Puyallup had been drinking.

Puyallup police believe the car the teen was driving was going about 80-85 miles per hour when it crashed. Police said the car was trying to pass another vehicle when he lost control and hit a tree.

Three other teens who were in the vehicle when it crashed in the 1900 block of West Stewart Avenue suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Two teens went to Puyallup High School and the other was a student at Orting High School. The driver attended Roger High School.

West Stewart Avenue was closed for several hours while police investigated.

A vigil for teen will be held at the Rogers High baseball field at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.