OLYMPIA, Wash. — The homeless encampment under the Fourth Avenue bridge in Olympia could be moved by the first of the year.

In September, Olympia city leaders decided to postpone the sweep of the homeless encampment under the bridge after First Christian Church stepped up to organize the camp, working with the city on a permanent solution.

Keith Stahley, the interim assistant city manager for Olympia, said he is optimistic the city and local clergy will be able to find a spot to relocate the 17 people living at the camp.

"We have a chance to create a new model here and make a difference. That's what we all want. We want to figure out how to solve all of this,” said Reverend Amy LaCroix with First Christian Church.

RELATED: Olympia delays sweep after church adopts Fourth Avenue Bridge homeless camp

Rev. LaCroix has been meeting with the city weekly. She said they are working on a solution, but progress is slow because they want the plan to benefit both Olympia and the community inside the camp.

“We want to make sure this is done well and done right-- not fast,” said LeCroix.

"[I'm] feeling like we're running on a treadmill. It’s giving us something to do but we're not going anywhere," said Opie Taylor, a resident of the camp.



Taylor said the residents are working to make rules within the camp. He said they’re not optimistic about the move, but still are grateful the city postponed the sweep.

"That just shows me that the city is willing to work with us and not chase us out of every nook and cranny that we can find," said Taylor.

RELATED: Olympia hires former inmates for homeless outreach



