The people responsible for fueling the majority of airplanes at Sea-Tac Airport are threatening to go on strike.

Last spring, employees of Swissport joined Teamsters Union Local 174, citing difficulties in getting their first contract. The membership gave their negotiators strike authorization if talks break down.

The group has been working to negotiate a contract since March. But progress has been slow, according to a press release from Local 174.

“A strike authorization vote can be daunting for a newly-organized group, but these workers rose to the challenge and spoke clearly with one voice: they will not tolerate Swissport’s intimidation,” said Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer and Joint Council 28 President Rick Hicks. “We are proud of our new members’ courage and resolve, and we hope this vote will send a powerful message to their employer that they need to reconsider their anti-worker positions if they want to reach a contract without a strike.”

According to Local 174, if a strike were called, air travel out of Sea-Tac would "come to a halt."

Swissport did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

© 2018 KING