The float plane operated by a company offering scenic flights over Lake Coeur d'Alene was carrying five passengers and one pilot, authorities said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A float plane operated by a company offering scenic flights was one of two involved in a deadly crash into Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Two bodies were recovered from the lake on Sunday, while a third victim was recovered from the lake floor by the Sonar Team and Dive Team using a Remote Operated Vehicle, authorities said. Other victims are still missing and authorities do not believe anyone survived the crash.

KCSO Lt. Ryan Higgins said the float plane from Brooks Seaplane, which is stationed at the Independence Point dock in downtown Coeur d'Alene, was carrying five passengers and one pilot. The passengers included three children and two adults.

A memorial is in place at the float plane's stall with flowers left for the victims, and a book for people to share their favorite memories of Brooks Seaplane or those who lost their lives.

The second plane was a Cessna that was carrying at least two occupants, Higgins said. Authorities are still working to confirm the total number of occupants.

The victims' families will be notified once the passengers' identities are confirmed, the sheriff's office said.

Both planes have been located in 127 feet of water by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Sonar Team.

Higgins said the Sonar and Dive Team will resume recovery efforts at about noon on Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board also plans to send investigators to Coeur d'Alene.

Sun-up Bay Boat Launch has been closed to help facilitate recovery operations, Higgins said.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a call that the two planes had crashed into each other between Powderhorn and Black Rock Bay at about 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said the two planes hit each other above the lake and then fell into the water.

“It was a cracking nose – a loud crack," said Grant Marchant, who witnessed the crash.

Marchant then saw what appeared to be one of the planes falling out of the sky, he said.

Angie Bishop described what she saw a "big eruption of flames."

"...You could just see debris falling with it and you can tell it was obviously an airplane in the sky. But it fell to the ground and a huge loud noise followed it," she said. "t was pretty terrifying. We were all standing at the beach watching it and completely shocked at what we saw."