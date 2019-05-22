Nice weather to go along with Memorial Day weekend will result in stop-and-go traffic in areas of western Washington. If you can, try to avoid what WSDOT expects to be peak traffic times.

Weekend tolls rates will be in affect on Memorial Day for the 520 bridge. The I-405 express lanes will not be tolled.

There are no lane closures or construction planned for I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass from Friday through Monday.

Chinook and Cayuse passes are expected to be open in time for the weekend.

Friday traffic charts

I-90 eastbound (North Bend to Cle Ellum): stop and go traffic from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

I-5 southbound (Tacoma to Olympia): stop and go traffic from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

I-5 northbound (Olympia - Tacoma): stop and go traffic from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

I-5 northbound (Bellingham - Canadian border): stop and go traffic from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday traffic charts

I-90 eastbound (North Bend to Cle Ellum): stop and go traffic from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

I-5 southbound (Tacoma to Olympia): stop and go traffic from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

I-5 northbound (Olympia to Tacoma): stop and go from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

I-5 southbound (Canadian border to Bellingham): stop and go traffic at 11 a.m. for and hour

I-5 northbound (Bellingham to the Canadian border): stop and go traffic from noon - 1 p.m.

Sunday traffic charts

Sunday looks like it will be a generally decent travel day, with only a few stretches of popular routes expected to be stop and go traffic.

I-90 Westbound (Cle Ellum to North Bend): stop and go from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m

I-5 Southbound (Tacoma to Olympia): stop and go from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

I-5 Northbound (Olympia to Tacoma): stop and go from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday traffic charts

U.S. 2 westbound (Leavenworth to Stevens Pass): stop and go 10 a.m. - noon

I-90 westbound (Cle Ellum to North Bend): stop and go from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

I-5 southbound (Tacoma to Olympia): stop and go from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

I-5 northbound (Olympia to Tacoma): stop and go from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ferry riders

Washington State Ferries expects peak travel times to be westbound Thursday and Friday, and eastbound Monday. Last year, a half million people were ferried around Puget Sound during the holiday weekend.

You can check their website or call 888-808-7977 for details. Some routes have reservations, which are encouraged.

Stay up to date with traffic at king5.com/traffic.