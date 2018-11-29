The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing eastbound State Route 520 this weekend to replace light bulbs and fixtures.

The eastbound lanes close Friday at 11 p.m. and will reopen Monday by 5 a.m.

WSDOT encourages drivers to take Interstate 90 to get around the closure.

Eastbound 520 will be closed between Montlake Boulevard in Seattle and 92nd Avenue NE on the Eastside.

WSDOT closed the westbound lanes three weeks ago to replace light bulbs under the SR 520 lids.

Track updates on the SR 520 Twitter page.

© 2018 KING