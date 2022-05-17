Pit bull accused of attacking girl, charging at officers is shot by police

Surveillance video showed the girl tried to use a broom to keep the two pit bulls from attacking her.

AUBURN, Wash — A police officer in Auburn shot a pit bull that was charging toward him last week, after the dog attacked an 11-year-old girl, according to a release from the Auburn Police Department.

Officers were called May 13 to the 1800 block of C Place SE for reports of a dog attack on an 11-year-old girl.

While Valley Fire was tending to the girl, who eventually needed stitches after she was bit in the arm, police said two large pit bulls were seen nearby.

As a police officer backed away, the pit bulls started to run towards the man. The officer withdrew his gun and shot multiple times in the direction of the dogs to prevent an attack, injuring one of the pit bulls, according to the Auburn Police Department.

