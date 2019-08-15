The pilot died after a single-engine plane crashed into a large field in Marysville after 7 p.m. Wednesday. The pilot was the only person on board, according to Marysville police.

The Murphy Moose, a lightweight kit plane, crashed in the 15700 block of 51st Ave. NE.

The National Transportation Safety Board is picking up the investigation.

It's unclear who the plane was registered to or the flight path of the aircraft.

Witnesses in the area saw a plume of smoke and heavy emergency response, saying the crash happened near the Arlington Municipal Airport.