Pierce County could soon offer tax credits to lure businesses to the county in the wake of Seattle's head tax controversy.

Under a new proposal, any business that creates five or more 'family wage' jobs will receive a one-time $275 tax credit for each job. The county defines 'family wage' as $65,000 or more per year.

The credit would apply to jobs created in unincorporated Pierce County after January 1, 2019.

Cities and towns in the South Sound are looking at creating their own incentives. Tacoma already has four job-creation credits. "These credits - which can total up to $1,500 per year - can be claimed for up to five years for each qualifying job created," said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards in a news release.

Phoenix also luring Seattle businesses

Phoenix is getting in on the act, targeting Seattle business for relocation or expansion.

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) is buying ads on LinkedIn touting the lower cost of doing business there. Ads are going up in the Bay Area and Chicago as well.

The GPEC claims construction costs and housing are much lower in Phoenix making it a more friendly destination for business. It credits lower costs as the reason Amazon and REI recently expanded in Phoenix.

