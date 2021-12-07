Pierce County Sheriff's drug unit returns Monday after internal complaints forced shut down

The drug unit was shut down back in April 2020 after multiple complaints were filed by deputies and the prosecutor's office.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Drug Unit returns to the streets Monday for the first time since April 2020. The unit was shut down for an internal investigation after complaints were made about how the unit was handling cases.

The sheriff's department blames poor communication between the drug unit and the prosecutor's office for the complaints.

"They ultimately discovered there was a lot of miscommunication. Some actions not being communicated with the prosecutor's office or not being planned with the prosecutor's office so that they are aware of those things versus if [the drug unit] were to just do that on their own," said Sgt. Darren Moss, public information officer for the sheriff's department. Moss said an outside review of the complaints found no wrongdoing.

Moss added that several changes to the drug unit have been made including a renewed focus on community problems.

"We want to be able to make sure that each one of our investigations is not just going after big fish. But, let's look at some of these smaller ones that we didn't get to before where neighbors have been complaining about a drug house. We don't have any intelligence about people at the house. There's no prior history, but there's a lot of traffic in and out," said Moss.

Moss also says it's hard to know what kind of impact not having the drug unit has had on the community. He points to investigations being down by nearly 70% and search warrants being down by about 75% as further proof the unit plays a critical role in the county.

Moss said the drug unit, now under new leadership, and the prosecutor's office will meet monthly moving forward and work more closely together on conducting cases to prevent miscommunication and build transparency.