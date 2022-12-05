Pierce County sheriff's deputy involved in shooting near Frederickson

All deputies who responded to the scene are OK, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting Thursday morning near Frederickson, the sheriff's department confirmed.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted the deputy was involved in a shooting at 160th Street East and 62nd Avenue East, just north of Frederickson and west of South Hill.

All deputies who responded to the scene are OK, according to the sheriff's department.

The suspect has been taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's department.

No other details were shared.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will take over the investigation. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is a multi-agency team of detectives, forensic investigators and officers who investigate the use of deadly force incidents involving law enforcement officers in Pierce County.

Deputy Involved Shooting at 160th St E and 62nd Ave E ALL DEPUTIES OKAY. This will be a Pierce County Force Investigation Team Incident. We will update when we have a PIO for this shooting. pic.twitter.com/z54ijcEdp9 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) May 12, 2022

