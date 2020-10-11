WATCH LIVE: Procession for Pierce County deputy who died after medical emergency

Pierce County Deputy Daryl Shuey, 57, was found unresponsive in a Parkland parking lot Tuesday morning.

PARKLAND, Wash — A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday morning after having an apparent medical emergency while on patrol in Parkland.

A passerby called 911 at 6:16 a.m. after seeing Deputy Daryl Shuey, 57, unresponsive in a parking lot in the 14900 block of Pacific Avenue South, according to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post. Medics attempted CPR, and Shuey was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s department was notified shortly after 7 a.m. that Shuey had died.

Shuey worked dayside central patrol and had just started his shift when the incident happened, according to the sheriff’s department.