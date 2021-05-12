Pierce County Sheriff deputies investigate officer-involved shooting in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Spanaway Wednesday evening.
No deputies have been injured, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting happened at 173rd Street S. and A Street S. just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy was shot at by a suspect, but was not hit, sheriff officials said.
A suspect is barricaded inside a vehicle, according to sheriff officials. The SWAT team has also responded for the incident.
There is a heavy police presence in that area and people are encouraged to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.