Pierce County sergeant leaves hospital after shooting during SWAT operation

Sgt. Rich Scaniffe was escorted home Friday and will begin his recovery after being shot by a suspect during a SWAT operation.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County sergeant who was injured in a shootout with a suspect during a SWAT operation has been released from the hospital.

Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, was escorted home Friday by fellow SWAT team members, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Video shared by the department shows Scaniffe leaving the hospital using a walker and flanked by colleagues.

Scaniffe underwent surgery Tuesday after the shooting. In a tweet, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said Scaniffe was going home after just three days in the hospital thanks to the “amazing work” of hospital staff.

“Now he begins the difficult journey of recovery,” the department tweeted.

Sergeant Scaniffe has been released from the hospital



Thanks to the amazing work by the medical staff, doctors, and nurses, he is going home after just three days



He was escorted to his home today by his fellow SWAT Team members



pic.twitter.com/vAu4PwigFv — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 18, 2022

Scaniffe was injured Tuesday while police were serving an assault warrant on a suspect who was a “third-strike candidate” potentially facing a life sentence. The South Sound Gang Task Force had asked for help from the sheriff’s department SWAT team.

During the operation, which took place south of Spanaway, a Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said gunfire was exchanged. The suspect, 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton, was shot and killed.

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, was also shot during the operation and died Wednesday. Calata was with the department for six-and-a-half years and was assigned to the patrol division of the Edgewood Police Department.

Scaniffe has been with the department for 21 years.