Pierce County schools hope to re-open as COVID cases drop, experts concerned about Labor Day spikes

Superintendents from 14 school districts in Pierce County all say it’s good news that the county’s coronavirus cases have dropped, which gave them the go-ahead to gradually start reopening schools.

However, the superintendents also echoed concerns from the health department that the Labor Day weekend could have a negative impact on getting students back into the classroom, as the area saw a spike in cases following the Fourth of July weekend.

The state's decision for returning to school has elementary students returning first because they are at a lower risk of contracting the virus. It recommends "over time" plans be considered for middle and high schools.