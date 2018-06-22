Nearly 80 children in Pierce County celebrated reuniting with their parents Thursday after the children were taken by the state and put into the foster care system due to family abuse or neglect over the last couple of years.

It can be traumatic for children being separated from their families. The goal, however, is to bring families back together after parents get on the path to being and responsible.

Nearly 40 families participated in Reunification Day at Wapato Park in Tacoma.

Amalia Burns celebrated with her baby Jazmyne

“Due to my drug addiction and my selfishness during my pregnancy with my daughter, and that’s why she was taken,” said Burns.

Five days after Jasmyne was born, she was put into the foster care system.

“It was a pain, an emotional struggle,” said Burns.

WATCH: Amalia Burns describes family reunion

Jeremy Egan and Aleeya Freeman describe losing their daughter as traumatizing.

“I think it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me in my life. I still have nightmares of her getting taken again.”

They too were wrapped up in a world of drugs and addiction and got their kid returned to them in January.

“A new life, a second chance, together,” said Freeman.

“It’s exciting today. It’s something new, but I’m proud of myself for making it this far,” said Eagan.

