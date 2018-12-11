After 23 years in the Army, Master Sergeant Ta Mouton is about to have a new challenge.

What to wear.

“I’m definitely ready to be able to try something new and actually try some other shoes on, other than some boots,” said Mouton, who is retiring from the Army this fall.

After wearing military uniforms and camouflage for all her adult life, she needs something to wear for upcoming job interviews for human relations positions.

Luckily, as an outgoing soldier, Mouton qualifies for two free suits from the “Suits for Service Members” organization, a non-profit run by volunteers.

“We love having them get into that outfit and seeing how sharp they look,” said Mary Findlay, who founded the organization in 2011.

Findlay said she had given clothing to more than 7,000 service members.

She’s always looking for donations.

“New or gently used, clean, smoke-free business attire,” said Findlay.

Interested donors can text Findlay at 757-848-3905.

During her visit, Mouton got two outfits that can be interchangeable.

“I’m very thankful for it, I appreciate it,” said Mouton, “I’m going to hold it tight!”

