'For those who served': Pierce County cemetery to host Memorial Day ceremony amid relaxed guidelines

Lakewood's Mountain View Memorial Park invited volunteers to place flags at the graves of military members and will host a ceremony with full military honors Monday.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — This weekend marks a special time to honor those who died serving our country. Memorial Day weekend will be the first time in more than a year some cemeteries have been allowed to host events to pay tribute to those who served.

At Lakewood’s Mountain View Memorial Park they invited volunteers to help place 10,000 flags at the graves of military members and planned a special service for Monday. The events are especially meaningful this year, as Memorial Day activities were canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Event organizers have been keeping an eye on the changing COVID-19 guidelines for months and are grateful they can host some events that allow people to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s so important that people have an opportunity, not only to honor the veterans in their lives but to show solidarity and respect for the ones who gave all which is what Memorial Day is all about,” General Manager Casey Rose explained.

The cemetery plans to live stream Monday's service with a link on their website for anyone who isn’t ready to come out and visit in person.

Monday’s event starts at 2 p.m. and will feature full military honors and several dignitaries. Rose also hopes the ceremony may bring comfort to some who didn't get to host a full military burial for their loved ones.

“I met people who dropped their loved ones off at the hospital and never saw them again and then were unable to plan and contribute to the ceremony they had always hoped to say goodbye to their loved one, so it’s been a very hard time,” Rose explained.