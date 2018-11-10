Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Oct. 2 when the restaurant closed due to a previous rodent complaint.

A McDonald’s in Parkland, Wash. closed Wednesday for the second time this month after another rat was found at the restaurant.

The restaurant, which is located at 11012 Pacific Avenue, voluntarily closed after staff found a dead rat in the dining area, according to Tacoma-Pierce County Public Health.

The health department said it would continue to work with the McDonald’s and its pest company until the issue was resolved.

The restaurant last closed Sept. 30 after customers going through the drive-through recorded footage of rats running around inside the restaurant.

It was given permission to reopen Friday after completing all tasks their pest company recommended, according to the health department. The restaurant underwent a pre-opening inspection, and the health department says it did not see any evidence of rodents.

These aren’t the first incidents of rats at this McDonald’s location. In Nov. 2016, a health department employee saw a large rat running across the kitchen floor, according to an inspection report.

