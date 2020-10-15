Power being restored, trees cleaned up following deadly storm

Estimated 100,000 were without power late Tuesday

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A falling branch killed Dale McKracken, a 30-year-old Pierce County resident Tuesday.

Investigators with Key Peninsula Fire & Rescue called it a “terrible accident.”

McKracken died instantly while trying to clear debris from his Pierce County driveway, investigators said.

He was attempting to clear a path so he could drive to work.

First responders and utility crews were busy all over Pierce and Kitsap Counties following Tuesday’s storm.

The power was out for more than 24 hours for David Hawkins, one of an estimated 100,000 PSE customers who lost power late Tuesday.

Since he lives near a forest, Hawkins has a generator enabling him to work, and allowing his children to attend online elementary school, from home.

He was glad to see the lights come back on around 2pm Wednesday and grateful for the work of the PSE crews.