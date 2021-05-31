'Life is precious': Pierce County honors fallen military members for Memorial Day

State and city leaders made their way to Pierce County to show their appreciation to those who paid the ultimate price to serve their country.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — Pierce County honored servicemen and women Monday who gave their all for their country. The Memorial Day service included officials, veterans, friends and loved ones of those who have answered the call.

The service held special value for some because it put into perspective just how valuable time can be.

“These people that lost their loved ones, they know now that time is precious, that life is precious. What time we have here is precious,” said LTJG. Michael Moore. “So we need to remember those that have passed on before us and carry on their legacy.”

The service was also a reminder that life is slowly getting back to what we remember before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year, of course we weren’t able to have this, and of course it was a letdown for the staff and the community, so I know everybody wants to have just a little bit of normalcy back,” said Casey Rose, general manager of Mountain View Memorial Park. “I’m hoping that this will give them the opportunity to get out and feel comfortable and honor those who gave all.”

As the service kicked off, one of the main concerns shared by the attendees and the event planners was keeping COVID-19 at bay. Overall, Pierce County seems to be maintaining its downward trend in regards to virus cases.

On May 28, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people for May 6-19 was 240, a decrease of around 22% from the week before.

Now, as Washington continues to open up, attendees said it’s vital for people to remember those who continue to make the freedoms we enjoy possible.

“Now that we’re all free to move about and do things, we need to remember those who’ve passed during service and after service, because they were still serving in some capacity in their life,” Moore said.