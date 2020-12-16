Pierce County food banks encourage families in need to plan ahead for the Christmas holiday

Families urged not to wait until the last minute. Some food banks will be closed for the holidays and there may be longer lines to get food.

Food banks in Pierce County are seeing a 40% increase in people reaching out for help.

The demand isn't expected to let up as families try to put food on the table for the Christmas holiday.

”As we go into the holidays, what we know is that people are going to need more food and access to it in different ways,” said Michelle Douglas, CEO of the Emergency Food Network.

The Emergency Food Network provides food to over 75 pantries in Pierce County.

”We're anticipating that some sites will be closed for the holidays and that there may be longer lines to get that food,” Douglas said.

Douglas says last year there were 1.3 million visits made to food pantries throughout Pierce County. This year, that number was reached by October.

The demand is why Douglas encourages anyone in need of emergency food for the upcoming holiday to make a plan now. She says some food banks will be closed on Christmas and maybe even into the weekend.

”Really looking ahead, what's in your pantry now, what do you need to get, maybe visiting a food pantry this weekend and then visiting one next week during the week to be sure you're just prepared," Douglas said.

Douglas has witnessed the staggering increase in need over the last nine months and she's hoping a federal stimulus package will pass soon so all food banks get the support they need to make sure families don't go hungry.

”2020 doesn't end the need. We have an incredible need coming ahead. 2021 is going to be fairly staggering, I think,” Douglas said.

Douglas encourages people to call 211 for information about local food resources.

The Emergency Food Network provides a directory of food pantries in Pierce County on its website.

Douglas says the community has been especially generous during this year and encourages people to consider donating this year to local food pantries.