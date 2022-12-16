Pierce County firefighter who led union’s adopt-a-family holiday drive dies

John Garner, who was a firefighter and paramedic, served Ocean Shores and Central Pierce County during his career.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Beloved Central Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighter John Garner died Wednesday.

His death was “completely unexpected” and “stunned” friends and family, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Morrow.

“John was a true inspiration,” Morrow said in a tweet. “His positive energy, on and off the job, was something that many tried to mimic, but few did.”

Garner had worked as a firefighter and paramedic with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue since 2016. He previously worked in Ocean Shores for 10 years, according to Pierce County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 726 union.

Garner was an active member and leader in his firefighter’s union, serving on the executive board and honor guard. He recently graduated from the 7th District Executive Leadership Series Class II, where Garner spent over a year taking advanced union leadership classes. Only “a select few” accomplish this, the union said.

The union said Garner was also instrumental in his community, spearheading the union’s annual adopt-a-family holiday campaign, which helps provide needy families with food and gifts.

Outside of work, the union said Garner enjoyed traveling, riding his motorcycle and supporting the Seahawks.

“John had an unquenchable thirst for life and laughter,” the union said in a statement.