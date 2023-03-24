Pierce County deputy investigating man with grenade involved in deadly shooting near Midland

Deputies were following a man carrying a grenade before "shots fired" was called out over the radio.

MIDLAND, Wash. — A deadly shooting involving a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy is under investigation Friday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near 112th Street East and Portland Avenue East near Midland. Deputies initially responded to a call about threats, and they followed a man who was carrying a grenade on the train tracks.

The man crossed over 112th Street East when “shots fired” was called over the radio, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss.

The suspect was killed.

Moss said the sheriff’s department’s bomb team assembled to disable the grenade.

Due to the police investigation, 112th Street East is closed between Portland Avenue East and 18th Avenue East.

No deputies were injured in the incident, Moss said.

As of 11:15 a.m., Franklin Pierce High School was on a modified lockdown due to the shooting. The high school is several blocks from the shooting scene. The Franklin Pierce School District is expected to notify the community once the lockdown is lifted.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT), which is a team of detectives, forensic investigators and public information officers, is expected to respond to the scene to investigate. PCFIT investigates deadly force incidents involving law enforcement.

