Pierce County deputy 'remorseful' for 'insensitive' comment to Black woman

Kathy Thomas says a Pierce County deputy made a insensitive comment about her shirt that read "Legalize Blackness."

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Kathy Thomas was visiting her family near Tacoma last month when there was an accident nearby.

“We heard this super loud crash,” Thomas said.

She called 911 and waited on scene to get the man some help. While there, Thomas says a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy made a comment about her shirt, which read, "Legalize Blackness."

“[The deputy said,] 'See this is another good interaction with the police. You don’t even need to wear that shirt,'” Thomas recalled.

The shirt is from Undefined Clothing, an online clothing company based in Seattle.

“This situation had nothing to do with what’s going on in the world right now as far as police brutality. This interaction has nothing to do with that, and I was just really shocked,” Thomas said.

Thomas posted her experience on Facebook.

Ed Troyer, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed the incident. Troyer said the deputy saw Thomas’ post and was remorseful but did not state if the deputy would undergo additional sensitivity training.

“We want to take everyone seriously. We respect people’s opinions and thoughts and if we’ve done something to hurt someone’s feelings then please tell us and we can learn from it, and I think we all did here,” Troyer said.

On Friday, Thomas said the deputy’s direct supervisor Sgt. Brian Anderson called her, and they had an in-depth conversation

“The only thing I had suggested to the sergeant was, hey, have a conversation with the officer. If you want to show him my post if he hasn’t already seen it already. I just wanted him to know how his words affected somebody else,” Thomas said.

Thomas says her goal was never to get the deputy fired or in trouble but felt the importance of holding those who are sworn to protect us accountable.

When asked if the conversation with the sergeant made her feel like she had achieved what she wanted by making the post, she said, yes, this is a great first step.