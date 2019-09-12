PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County authorities are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run accident that killed a Parkland woman.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, a 1996 Ford Econoline van collided with a Ford Escape at 138th Street South & Yakima Avenue in Parkland.

Witnesses saw the driver of the van jump into a smaller van and flee the scene.

The driver of the Ford Escape died from injuries caused by the crash.

Deputies say the victims was a 69-year-old woman who lived only a few blocks from the crash site.

Deputies are still searching for the driver of the van. The unidentified suspect has been described as a white male with average height and weight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pierce County Traffic Deputies.