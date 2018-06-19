The Pierce County Council voted Tuesday to ban safe injection sites in unincorporated areas of the county.

The final vote was 5-1, in favor of the ban. The ordinance was sponsored by council members Jim McClure and Pam Roach.

The sites would have allowed for the medically supervised use of heroin and other drugs.

The ban affects an ordinance amending Pierce County Code regarding development regulations and zoning.

Earlier this year Snohomish County voted to permanently ban safe injection sites.

The first safe injections sites in Washington are currently planned for King County.

