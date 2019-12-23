A Pierce County child has died from flu-related complications. The child, who was under age 5, had underlying health concerns that increased the child's risk.

This is the second flu-related death of the season in Pierce County. An elementary-age child from King County died Dec. 15 in a Pierce County hospital. This child had been previously healthy.

According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, "children age 5 and younger are among those most at risk for flu complications."

Three adults have also died in King County from complications with the flu so far this season.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported the winter flu season was off to its earliest start in more than 15 years.

Officials say there is a chance this flu season could peak much earlier than usual. According to health experts, the last flu season that started this early was from 2003-2004, and it was bad.

“Sadly, flu strains currently in circulation this season have hit the very young hard,” said Communicable Disease Control Division Director Nigel Turner. “When you get a flu shot, you strengthen the circle of protection around people who may be vulnerable to complications from the virus,” he said.

