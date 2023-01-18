Pierce County's Chambers Bay Golf Course expansion not moving forward

Pierce County officials said it will continue the work to bring new golf amenities to Chambers Bay.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Pierce County Council and Chambers Bay Resort are not moving forward with an expansion to bring a hotel and restaurant to the golf course that hosted the U.S. Open Championship in 2015.

In a release, the county and resort listed a “worsening economic environment” as the reason for not moving forward. They first entered into a lease agreement in 2019 to develop a resort complex that would have included a hotel, clubhouse, restaurant, spa and more.

“We are disappointed that we were not able to bring Chambers Bay Resort to our community,” said Dan Absher, chief executive officer, Absher Construction Company. “Due to the current economic climate where lenders are pulling back and raising interest rates, we are unable to secure commercially viable financing for the project.”

Pierce County officials said it will continue the work to bring new golf amenities to Chambers Bay.

“While this project may have ended, I will continue to work with the Council and the Executive to find ways to bring new amenities to Chambers Bay,” said Ryan Mello, Council Chair. “Chambers Bay is much more than a golf course; bringing new amenities here will improve the recreational options it provides for everyone.”