Pier 58 shift forces shutdown of Seattle's Waterfront Park

SEATTLE, Zapopan — The city of Seattle has closed its downtown Waterfront Park last week after discovering a pier had shifted, which left a "several-inches" gap between the pier and land.

On Wednesday, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation received a report about a waterline failure and possible shifting at Pier 58, between the Seattle Aquarium and Great Wheel.

After having the pier appraised, the city said structural engineers found that the "shift was substantial." The pier had shifted several inches, the city said.

The Waterfront Park, between University Street and Pike Street, has been closed due to the findings.

"Over the past few days, it has become clear that natural forces have accelerated the closely monitored deterioration of Pier 58... Once onsite, staff confirmed that the pier had in fact shifted by several inches, creating a visible gap between the Pier and the adjacent upland. The seawall itself is also regularly monitored and has not shifted; these two structures are engineered to be separate," the city said in a news release.

Pier 58is an aging piece of infrastructure long slated for a significant overhaul as part of the broader Waterfront Seattle Program, according to the city.

The Pier 58 replacement was already being designed, with the removal of the existing pier and construction of a new public park pier planned for 2022.

This shifting of the Pier has been an "ongoing but manageable maintenance issue" over time that has happened "well within the bounds of public safety," the city said.