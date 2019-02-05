Hasani the baby giraffe is now shoeless.

The Woodland Park Zoo's youngest giraffe was wearing a pair of custom shoes to treat congenital rear leg abnormalities

Over the weekend, one shoe dropped off and Hasani appeared to be walking well without it. Later in the week, staff removed the second shoe and cast material.

“We’re pleased to report there is marked improvement in both rear limbs. Hasani’s walking well and continues to readily stand and lie down. He remains active like a calf his age should. We will continue to closely observe his gait, foot position, any limb and foot changes, energy and nursing,” says Dr. Tim Storms, associate veterinarian.

Hasani is still wearing kinesiology tape to help stimulate and support his leg muscles. If the giraffe's condition regresses, zoo staff will outfit him with another pair of shoes.

Woodland Park Zoo welcomed Hasani on May 2.

Hasani means 'handsome' in Swahili. Zoo staff selected the name in honor of the baby's grandfather.

Baby Hasani is the first offspring between mom Olivia and dad Dave. The calf will stay close to mom and out of the public's view for now, to allow the two to bond.

The last giraffe born at the zoo was a baby girl named Lulu, born in 2017.