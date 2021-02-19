x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Pets And Animals

A bittersweet tale: The love of a dog and his owner's dying wish

When journalist Martha Teichner agreed to take care of Harry, she had no idea of the friendship she would find with his owner, a woman dying of cancer. #newdaynw
Credit: Martha Teichner
When Harry Met Minnie: A Story of Love and Friendship

SEATTLE —     A chance encounter at a farmer's market in NYC changed Martha Teichner's life forever, as well as her dog Minnie's. The journalist met a friend who told her that a woman named Carol was dying of cancer and was desperate to find a home for her dog Harry.

What began as an arrangement, involving beloved pets, soon became a deep friendship between Martha and Carol. When Harry Met Minnie is about two dogs but it's about so much more. It's a story of heartbreak and grief, but more importantly, it's about love.

     Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  