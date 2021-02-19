A bittersweet tale: The love of a dog and his owner's dying wish

SEATTLE — A chance encounter at a farmer's market in NYC changed Martha Teichner's life forever, as well as her dog Minnie's. The journalist met a friend who told her that a woman named Carol was dying of cancer and was desperate to find a home for her dog Harry.

What began as an arrangement, involving beloved pets, soon became a deep friendship between Martha and Carol. When Harry Met Minnie is about two dogs but it's about so much more. It's a story of heartbreak and grief, but more importantly, it's about love.