How can you make a tough guy cry? Introduce him to his new best friend.

The Shelton Police Department surprised a military veteran named Michael with a German Shepherd puppy on Tuesday. Tears and tail wags quickly followed.

The donation was made possible by Heather Lewis, who runs Exotic Legends for Bengal cats. While her specialty is felines, Lewis' family dog just had a litter of puppies.

Lewis connected with the Shelton Police Department, who knew of a disabled veteran ready for a 4-legged friend. Cameras were rolling as the surprise unfolded and Michael was overcome with emotion.

In good boy fashion, the puppy delivered plenty of kisses and a new best friendship was born.

Lewis says, "I want to thank all that have served in the military, those that are still serving and those that lost their lives. I want to give a shout out to the Shelton Police Department. Without their help we could not have made this such a great surprise. We want to thank all those that serve as Police Officers as well, for they put their lives on the line each and every day to protect each and every one of us."

© 2018 KING