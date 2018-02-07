A lost dog ran on the shoulder of State Route 520 on Monday morning.

The pup ran along the eastbound SR 520 floating bridge and escaped several people who tried to rescue it, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation. The dog jumped into the bushes near Lake Washington Boulevard and out of sight of WSDOT cameras.

Several agencies tried to catch the pooch, but were unsuccessful for much of the morning.

The dog was captured later Monday and taken to the Seattle Animal Shelter.

If you know to whom the dog belongs, call Regional Animal Services of King County at 206-296-7387.

