Wildlife cameras captured a precious teaching moment between a mother bobcat and her cub in the snowy wilderness near Twisp, Washington.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shared footage from a trail camera as two bobcats lined up on a log ledge between two trees.

Video shows the mama cat leaping up to a branch out of view, as her cub watches closely. Finally, the young bobcat gathers its courage and takes a valiant leap into the air... only to fall adorably short of the branch.

The cub tumbles back to the snowy ground and out of sight.

Thanks to WDFW for sharing this wildlife moment.