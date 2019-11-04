Olivia and Dave are expecting their first baby together. The giraffes at Woodland Park Zoo could welcome their tall new bundle any day now.

Olivia's birth window opened in mid-March and extends through the end of April. Giraffes have gestation periods of 14-15 months.

While the expectant mother is getting restless, caregivers at Woodland Park Zoo note that Dave is showing more affectionate behavior towards Olivia.

This will be the second baby for 12-year-old Olivia, who delivered baby boy Misawa in 2013. Dave fathered Lulu, dubbed #SeattlesTallestBaby, with Olivia's sister Tufani in 2017.

Katie Ahl, Woodland Park Zoo's expert giraffe doula and lead animal keeper, said on the zoo's blog:

“Now that Olivia’s in her third trimester, we’re seeing more signs of a pregnancy such as weight gain and a rounder belly. Judging by the size of her belly, combined with fecal testing results, our guess is that Olivia will give birth in mid-April. We’ll continue to monitor Olivia closely and watch for telltale signs of labor, which may include restlessness, loss of appetite, or biting or licking her flanks.”