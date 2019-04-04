Seattle has gone to the dogs. Two tech companies decided to track how much these four-legged friends matter to where we live.

Rover, the network of dog walkers and pet sitters, and Redfin, the real estate brokerage, paired up to determine which cities in the U.S. could be considered the most dog-friendly.

Rover ran the numbers on 14,000 cities to look at such metrics as highest counts of walks, dog walkers and sitters; along with total hours, minutes and distance per walk by each dog walker or sitter. For its part, Redfin looked at how often the keyword “dog” appeared in the online listing descriptions of homes for sale. The term would typically show up to note that a property was dog friendly or close to dog parks.