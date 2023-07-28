Rescue crews carry dog back down Mailbox Peak after paw torn

Kahu was found with a tear in his paw and nearly 3 miles to go on his descent.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Crews with the Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) carried an injured dog nearly 3 miles to safety after it tore its paw on July 23.

WASART shared the story on its Facebook page, writing that a American Bulldog-Cane Corso mix named Kahu was descending Mailbox Peak in eastern King County with his owner when one of his paws was injured, including a torn paw pad.

Along with the King County Search and Rescue Association, WASART responded to the trailhead and climbed up the mountain to make contact with the owner and injured dog.

After a pair of teams arrived to meet the climbing duo, it was determined that Kahu was too fatigued - even after the paw was bandaged - to continue the descent.

Another team arrived with a litter to carry the injured dog down the mountain. A litter is a device used to secure the dog and allow it to be brought down the mountain while staying off its feet. Given the physical strain that came with bringing the dog down the mountain, the teams switched off getting Kahu back to the trailhead.

The owner then took the dog in their car to emergency care with a veterinarian.

WASART thanked King County Explorer Search and King County 4x4 Search, as all three organizations collaborated and are available to assist with rescue operations in King County.