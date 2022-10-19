Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption

The Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to care for the 126 dogs seized from a property.

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on dogs being rescued by Humane Society of Skagit Valley originally aired September 19, 2022.

Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption.

The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.

This Friday and Saturday, HSSV will be hosting an adoption event for the rescued dogs. Potential adopters must apply online and be approved at this link, and the event will be held on Oct. 21-22 at the HSSV campus (18841 Kelleher Road) in Burlington.

The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley from what HSSV calls a "terrible hoarding-turned-puppy-mill situation."

"This is the one that really ripped my heart out," Executive Director of Skagit Humane Janine Ceja told KING 5 after the animals were rescued.

Humane Society workers examined the dogs and determined they were given the bare minimum of food and water. Some of them weighed as little as three pounds.

The dogs arrived coated in urine and feces, with matted fur. Some of their nails were so long that they had a difficult time walking.

One of the dogs died after arriving at Skagit Humane.

HSSV will have refreshments and a photo booth for adopters, and will send the dogs home with an adoption care package.