As the Food and Drug Administration investigates a possible link between certain dog foods and canine heart disease, a Lynnwood veterinarian says she has seen a correlation between the two.

Dr. Brandy Cameron, who practices at the Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle, says she has seen canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in young dogs and breeds that don’t typically get the disease.

The FDA began investigating last year after receiving reports of DCM in dogs who ate certain foods, many of which are grain-free. Last week the agency said it believes the potential association between diet and DCM is “a complex scientific issue that may involve multiple factors.”

“We don’t really know why these diets and these dogs are correlating and having heart disease, so the most recent information we have from nutritionists, who are doing a lot of research, and cardiologists, who are helping with that, is that they’re wondering if there are specific things in those diets that might actually be toxic,” said Cameron.

Grain-free dog food often contains alternative carbohydrates, such as chickpeas or lentils, and Cameron says it’s a trend that follows human diets going grain-free.

“It’s not that these companies are trying to make dogs sick, they’re trying to make diets that people feel comfortable feeding their animals,” Cameron said.

Cameron recommended brands like Hill’s Science Diet, Royale Canin, and Purina, because she says those brands have been approved by veterinarian nutritionists. However, Cameron also advises pet owners consult with their vets if they are wondering what the best diet would be for an individual dog.

The follow brands were most frequently named in reports to the FDA:

Acana (67)

Zignature (64)

Taste of the Wild (53)

4Health (32)

Earthborn Holistic (32)

Blue Buffalo (31)

Nature's Domain (29)

Fromm (24)

Merrick (16)

California Natural (15)

Natural Balance (15)

Orijen (12)

Nature's Variety (11)

NutriSource (10)

Nutro (10)

Racheal Ray Nutrish (10)

If you think your dog might be affected, you can report a complaint to the FDA here.

The FDA said it will continue to investigate the possible link.