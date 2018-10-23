Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) needs your help making their homeless cats feel more at home.

After a busy summer, RASKC is looking to build up their blanket collection for their cat population.

"Every single cat gets one, so they all have their own little blanket that stays with them," said Lluvia Ellison-Morales, the communications and engagement administrator at RASKC.

She says the blanket takes on their scent and having something that smells familiar helps the animal adjust when they're going into the shelter and then away to a new home.

The blankets can be either tied or sewn. A directional video by RASKC on how to make them can be found below. Click here if you don’t see the video.

Click here for more information on how to donate or help out at RASKC.

