Good Samaritans reunite lost kitten with Alaska couple after she escaped on Washington ferry

JUNEAU, Alaska — A couple has been reunited with their 4-month-old kitten after it was lost on a ferry ride from Washington to Alaska.

KTOO Public Media reported Thursday that Cassidy Timm and Blake Ward lost their kitten Spot after she slipped through the sunroof of the couple’s car, which was parked on the ferry. When they got home to Haines, Timm posted on Facebook about the incident.

Spot was later found in Juneau about 6 miles from the ferry dock.

Another couple had heard Spot crying under their porch and took her in. The couple then gave her to volunteers, who donated a kennel and drove her to the airport.