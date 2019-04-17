An exotic cat got loose from his home in Gig Harbor and his owners are asking for help to bring him home.

The African serval, named Tango, is declawed and submissive to people, according to his owner Salan Weier. She said Tango will likely run away if approached, and can reach up to 40 mph for sustained distances. Tango is 6-years-old and familiar with dogs, Weier said.

"More than likely, he's going to run away from everybody. He's afraid of everything," said Weier. "He's used to dogs, so dogs don't bother him. He's not gonna harm a dog."

Weier said Tango escaped Sunday morning and was spotted near a YMCA in Gig Harbor, and again near the pond at Heron's Key retirement home.

Call the Gig Harbor Police Department if you see Tango so his owners can narrow down their search for the large cat. The tip line is 253-851-2236.