A Seattle animal control officer rescued a mallard duck and her 10 ducklings from the roof of an apartment complex and released the family in South Lake Union on Tuesday.

The 10 ducklings hatched in some ornamental grass on the rooftop garden of a six-story apartment building. However, once the ducks had hatched they had nowhere to go, according to a Facebook post from Seattle Animal Shelter.

“The whole family was in a pretty precarious situation,” wrote animal control officer Kevin, who responded to the incident.

Kevin netted the mother mallard and her ducklings with help from the apartment manager and residents and brought them to South Lake Union, where they were set free.

