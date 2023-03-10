Confiscated rabbits now up for adoption in Pierce County

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County are putting up rescued rabbits for adoption after they were confiscated from a Puyallup residence last month.

The 246 rabbits were confiscated from a property in Puyallup last month.

The shelter has lowered its adoption fees to $25 through the end of the month to help the rabbits find new homes.

As of Friday morning. there were more than two dozen rabbits up for adoption, but the shelter expects more to come available throughout the month.

All rabbits listed for adoption have been either spayed or neutered, had a wellness check, and are nationally registered. The rabbits range in age, gender, size and personality.

The 246 rabbits were confiscated on Feb. 16. It was one of the largest intakes by the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County on record and the most animals taken in on a single day for the shelter.

According to the shelter, the rabbits were living in a crowded environment and did not have access to proper care.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is asking for donations to help it continue to care for over 150 rabbits who were part of the confiscation and are in need of ongoing treatment.

"We’ve been working around the clock to prepare for all the care these rabbits will need and we need the community’s help,” Chief Veterinary Officer of the shelter Dr. Jennifer Bennett said in a statement from the Feb. 16 confiscation.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is one of the oldest animal shelters in the country and cares for about 10,000 animals each year.