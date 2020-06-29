Senior dog in Burien makes unlikely friendship with Puget Sound marine life

An unlikely but perfect match: Buddy The Dog and sea lions. #k5evening

At 12 years old, Buddy The Dog is one of Burien's most active senior residents.

When he hits the waters of this private beach, it's like he's a puppy again. His owner Dan Lishner says when seals and sea lions appear, Buddy dashes in.

"Sometimes they swim directly beneath him, and they're just toying with him the whole time."

That's right -- these marine mammals and Buddy aren't enemies, but rather unlikely friends. They not only love playing together, but they keep each other safe.

"The sea lions don't ever let him get too far away. They bring him back towards the shallower water. It's a beautiful communication they have," Dan says.

Like many senior dogs, Buddy has his good days and his not-so-good days. In the water, it's like all his worries & any pain he might be feeling fades away.

"He has so much joy out of this, I could watch him all day long," says Dan.

Because of his swim sessions, Buddy has also become the star of this neighborhood through quarantine. A neighborhood text chain keeps track of Buddy's Puget Sound playtime.

"It's kind of like a community chat right now," says neighbor Erica Stober.

Once Buddy gets back on land, it's back to being man's best friend.