BELLEVUE, Wash. — After asking the community for help to restock the shelves, The Seattle Humane Society received more than 1,300 boxes of pet food.

More food is expected to come in the next few days.

Low-income families can come to the pet food bank to get food so their pets can stay with them, instead of them having to give them up or let them go hungry. According to its website, the Seattle Humane Society feeds 2,000 pets every month.

Seattle Humane

The Seattle Humane Society started in 1897 as an organization concerned about stockyards and slaughterhouses. Although they are called the “Seattle” Humane Society, the shelter is in Bellevue since the City of Seattle and King County created their own animal control division in 1972.

The shelter accepts any brand of pet food as long as the expiration date does not exceed three months.

If you want to donate, the shelter has an Amazon Wish List or you can bring donations to: 13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA 98005.

They are open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.