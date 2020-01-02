PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Helix the kitty cat disappeared nearly four years ago from his Port Orchard home. He was an indoor cat that got outside and never turned back up.

"We have a large pack of coyotes around here and that's what we assumed would be his downfall," said Patrick, Helix's cat dad.

But, it's probably safe to never assume when it comes to our feline friends.

Patrick's daughter, Aubrey, was on Facebook earlier this week when she came across a post by the Kitsap Humane Society asking if anyone recognized the lost cat in the photo.

That lost kitty? Helix.

Patrick said Helix is an Abyssinian cat and has unique markings, which helped them know right away that it was him.

"Disbelief," said Patrick, upon hearing the news that Helix was still alive.

The Kitsap Humane Society said a good Samaritan found Helix and brought him in. He had low blood sugar levels, a painful abscessed tooth, and a serious eye infection.

He undoubtedly used up some of his nine lives during his four-year jaunt outdoors.

But he's now on the mend, back at home with his family.

"To this day, we're like 'how is this happening?' How is he still alive?'" asked Patrick. "I mean the stories he could tell."

If only he could talk. We'll likely never know exactly where Helix was or what he was doing in the woods of Port Orchard all that time, but one thing's for sure: "You can see it in his face, he just wants to retire now," joked Patrick.

