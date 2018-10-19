A black bear and her cubs were spotted playing in a Woodinville backyard this week.

A KING 5 viewer named Lane shared the video, saying the mama bear even wandered into their garage and snatched a bag of teriyaki takeout.

Lane says the three bears stayed in the yard about 45 minutes. The family thinks a car may have spooked the bears and sent them heading back for the woods.

