A black bear and her cubs were spotted playing in a Woodinville backyard this week.
A KING 5 viewer named Lane shared the video, saying the mama bear even wandered into their garage and snatched a bag of teriyaki takeout.
Lane says the three bears stayed in the yard about 45 minutes. The family thinks a car may have spooked the bears and sent them heading back for the woods.
RELATED: Bear, bobcat caught on security camera in Sammamish
WATCH: Bobcats play, wrestle in Kingsgate backyard
© 2018 KING