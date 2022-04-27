Petition pitches proposal to create 'Social Housing' in Seattle

I-I35 would create a primarily renter-run developer to buy, build and operate housing it says would be publicly-owned and permanently affordable.

SEATTLE — On Saturday morning in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood, the House Our Neighbors coalition launched signature-gathering on a petition for Initiative 135 (I-135). If passed, the proposed ballot measure would create a "Seattle Social Housing Developer" to obtain and operate publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing.

"While we have strong affordable housing mechanisms already in the city of Seattle, we know that they're not going to meet the scale of need," Tiffani McCoy, Campaign Co-Chair of I-135 and Advocacy Director at Real Change. "Not because there's no desire, just because most of them are ultimately financed through the federal government and there are very real limitations on that."

McCoy said they want to work in harmony with current non-profit partners and expand the availability of housing to include those that are making 0-120% AMI.

"Every year we're not addressing the affordability crisis in our city is another year more of our neighbors are pushed into homelessness," McCoy said. "That's an irrefutable fact. And it's another year when Black, brown and low-income communities are pushed out of the city, having to travel 30, 40, 50 minutes both ways to serve folks that are able to have the privilege to live in this city."

The "developer" would be a board made up of renters and professions in fields such as green development and urban planning.

"To have an opportunity for renters to dictate the conditions of their homes and determine how those homes are administrated, who's building them, and are we doing that in a way that is in alignment with what we know about wages, protecting workers and having quality, deeply affordable housing for everyone," said I-135 organizer Nikkita Oliver.

Plans for funding the proposal, along with more information about the specifics, can be found here.

The Housing Development Consortium released a statement this week opposing the measure, arguing that it "distracts funds and energy away from what our community should be focusing on – scaling up affordable housing for low-income people."

Campaigners say they believe it plays a different role.